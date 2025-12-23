Yearender 2025: From Mahakumbh to Operation Sindoor, tracing India's major events 2025 in India was a year of grand celebrations, sports triumphs, political shifts, and moments of tragedy.

As 2025 comes to a close, India witnessed a year full of historic events, triumphs, tragedies, and challenges. From record-breaking religious gatherings and political shifts to natural disasters and security incidents, the year left a deep impact on the nation. Here’s a month-by-month look at some of the key stories that defined India in 2025.

January: Prayagraj Mahakumbh sees historic turnout

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh, which began on January 13 on Paush Purnima, continued until Mahashivratri on February 26, drawing devotees from across India and the world. Over 65 crore pilgrims visited the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in the 45-day event, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in history. Pilgrims took holy dips at the Triveni Sangam, creating a spiritual spectacle witnessed globally.

February: BJP returns to power in Delhi

In a landmark victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Delhi Assembly Elections on February 8, ending Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) 27-year influence in the national capital. BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP managed 22, and Congress once again failed to win a single seat, leaving a historic blank on the tally despite its long past rule in Delhi.

March: Champions trophy glory

India triumphed over New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9. At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, captain Rohit Sharma’s 76-run innings guided India to chase 252 runs, clinching the prestigious title with a 4-wicket win.

April: Terror attack in Pahalgam

On April 22, a terrorist attack shook Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, as militants opened fire on unarmed tourists in the scenic Baisaran meadow. Several visitors lost their lives, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

May: Operation Sindoor, India’s precision strikes

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched precision strikes on May 6-7 targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Missiles hit nine locations, including Bahawalpur, a known base for the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, sending a clear message against cross-border terrorism.

June: Air India flight 171 tragedy

On June 12, Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after departing Ahmedabad en route to London, leaving only one survivor among 242 passengers and crew. The incident also claimed 19 lives on the ground. A month later, investigations revealed that engine fuel switches were unintentionally cut off in the critical moments after takeoff, highlighting a tragic mix of human error and confusion in the cockpit.

July: India-US trade tensions

July saw trade tensions between India and the US as former President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports, effective August 7, citing trade imbalance and India’s reliance on Russian energy and defense equipment. The announcement stirred discussions on bilateral trade relations and economic impacts.

August: Vaishno Devi landslide

A heavy rainfall-triggered landslide near Ardhkuwari on August 26 on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route killed 34 devotees and injured several others. Authorities suspended the Yatra, issued flood warnings, and coordinated with emergency teams to manage the crisis while addressing potential further risks from rivers overflowing in Jammu & Kashmir.

September: Punjab floods wreak havoc

Severe flooding in Punjab in September affected 23 districts, submerging over 1,900 villages and claiming nearly 50 lives. Rising water levels at Bhakra and Pong dams prompted the state government to declare the region disaster-affected, highlighting the vulnerability of large parts of northern India to monsoon-related disasters.

October: Cyclone Montha hits Andhra coast

Towards the end of October, Cyclone Montha formed over the Bay of Bengal and made landfall on Andhra Pradesh’s coast, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to multiple districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported it had weakened after landfall but caused significant disruption along the coastal areas.

November: Red Fort car bomb explosion

A car bomb blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10 killed at least 11 people and injured more than 20. The attack was officially classified as a terrorist incident and is under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), raising concerns over urban security and public safety.

December: IndiGo flight chaos

The year ended with a major air travel disruption as IndiGo faced operational challenges. In the first week of December, over 5,000 flights were cancelled across 8 days, leaving passengers stranded at airports. The airline cited multiple factors including technical issues, schedule changes, congestion, and winter weather, highlighting systemic challenges in India’s aviation sector.