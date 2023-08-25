Xi's China requested for bilateral meeting with PM Modi during BRICS: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a brief interaction during the BRICS Summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg, however, there was a pending request from the Chinese side for a bilateral meeting with the Indian counterpart, sources said.

“There was a pending request from the Chinese side for a bilateral meeting with the Indian side. PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, however, had an informal conversation in the Leaders' Lounge during the BRICS Summit in South Africa,” sources said.

In the brief discussion between the two leaders, PM Modi raised concerns over the unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control. Both the leaders agreed to “direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation” of the ground.

The move comes days ahead of the Chinese President’s possible arrival in New Delhi for the G20 Summit, hosted by India on September 9 and 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a brief conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders agreed on an expeditious 'de-escalation' from the disputed areas in Ladakh.

In a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, " On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, the Prime Minister had interactions with other BRICS leaders. In a conversation with President Xi Jinping of China, Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns on the unresolved issues along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in the Western sector of the India China border areas."

"Prime Minister underlined that the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India China relationship. In this regard, the two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts in expeditious disengagement and de-escalation," continued Kwatra.

Notably, both leaders have not sat together ever since a deadly clash erupted in the border regions of India and China in 2020. All eyes were on a possible bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Xi.

