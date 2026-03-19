World's largest LNG plant in Qatar on fire after hit by Iranian missile | Watch

Doha:

As Iran continues strikes on Gulf oil infrastructure, a ballistic missile strike hit Qatar's key natural gas hub, triggering a fire and causing "extensive" damage to critical infrastructure. The attack targeted the Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, dealing a significant blow to global energy supply chains.

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New missile attacks cause 'extensive' damage

State-run energy giant QatarEnergy said multiple LNG facilities at the site were hit, resulting in "sizeable fires and extensive further damage." The company noted that an earlier strike had already damaged a gas-to-liquids facility, compounding the impact of the latest attacks.

"In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday 18 March 2026 that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours of Thursday 19 March 2026, several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage with no reported casualties. QatarEnergy will continue to communicate the latest available information," its said.

Emergency teams and firefighters have been deployed to control the blaze, and officials said efforts are underway to contain the situation. No casualties have been reported so far.

Qatar, a major supplier of natural gas to global markets, had already halted production earlier amid the conflict. However, the latest damage is expected to further delay the resumption of supplies, potentially impacting global energy prices and availability even after the hostilities subside.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns attack

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, calling it a brutal act and a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and national security, while warning that such escalation threatens wider regional stability and international peace. The ministry emphasised that Qatar has consistently called for restraint and for the protection of civilian and energy infrastructure but accused Iran of pursuing an irresponsible approach that is pushing the region toward crisis.

Qatar orders Iranian embassy staff to leave country

Hours after the attack, Qatar declared the military and security attaché at the Iranian Embassy, along with their staff, as "persona non grata" and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

The ministry said that the decision was made "in response to repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security."

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it had delivered an official note to the Iranian Embassy in Doha informing it that the military attaché and the security attaché, along with staff working in their offices, must leave the country.

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