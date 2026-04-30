Will Britain return the Kohinoor to India? Mamdani says he'd urge King Charles to hand diamond to India

New Delhi:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged King Charles III to return the historic Kohinoor diamond to IndSpeaking before meeting the King, Mamdani said the issue was not part of any official discussion, but he would raise it if he got the chance to speak privately. Later that day, Mamdani and King Charles met at the 9/11 Memorial, where the King, along with Queen Camilla, paid tribute to victims of the September 11 attacks.

The interaction between the mayor and the monarch was short and cordial. The two were seen smiling, shaking hands, and exchanging a few words. However, it is not clear whether the Kohinoor issue came up during their brief conversation.

‘I would encourage him’

Earlier in the day, Mamdani openly shared what he would say if he had a private moment with the King. He stated that he would respectfully encourage the return of the diamond to India. His remarks quickly gained attention, especially given his Indian roots and the long-running debate surrounding the gem.

The story of Kohinoor

The Kohinoor Diamond is one of the world’s most famous gemstones, weighing over 100 carats. It has a long and complex history, passing through several empires, including the Mughal, Persian, Afghan, and Sikh rulers.

In 1849, the diamond was taken by the British East India Company after the Treaty of Lahore, which forced young ruler Maharaja Duleep Singh to hand it over. Today, the diamond is part of the British Crown Jewels and is displayed at the Tower of London.

A long-running dispute

India has repeatedly called for the return of the Kohinoor, arguing that it was taken under unfair conditions during colonial rule. The diamond is seen by many in India as a symbol of historical injustice. On the other hand, the United Kingdom maintains that it legally acquired the gem under the treaty signed in the 19th century and continues to hold ownership.

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