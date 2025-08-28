Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai princess who divorced husband on Instagram is now engaged to rapper The 31-year-old Dubai princess and the 40-year-old rapper have been linked since late 2024, when Sheikha Mahra hosted Montana in Dubai and shared photos from the visit on social media.

Dubai:

Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is engaged to rapper French Montana. A representative for Montana confirmed the engagement to TMZ, adding that the couple formalised their relationship during Paris Fashion Week in June.

The 31-year-old royal and the 40-year-old rapper have been linked since late 2024, when Sheikha Mahra hosted Montana in Dubai and shared photos from the visit on social media.

Since then, they have been frequently seen together in Dubai and Morocco, dining at luxury restaurants, visiting mosques, and walking along Paris’s Pont des Arts bridge. Their romance became public earlier this year when they appeared hand in hand at fashion events in the French capital.

This engagement follows Sheikha Mahra’s short-lived marriage to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The two wed in May 2023 and share a daughter. She announced their divorce last year in a striking Instagram post, accusing him of infidelity.

Dubai princess dumped husband on Instagram

“Dear Husband,” she wrote at the time. “As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

After the split, Sheikha Mahra launched a perfume line named “Divorce” under her brand Mahra M1. She holds a degree in International Relations from a UK university and a qualification from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HHSHMAHRA)Sheikha Mahra divorce post

French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, is best known for global hits including Unforgettable and No Stylist. Beyond music, he has gained recognition for his philanthropic efforts, funding healthcare and education projects in Uganda and across North Africa. He was previously married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014 and shares a 16-year-old son, Kruz Kharbouch, with her.

