Who is Ikramuddin Kamil, Taliban regime's 'acting consul' in Mumbai, know all about him

In first appointment In India, Taliban regime has named Ikramuddin Kamil as the acting consul in the Afghan mission in Mumbai after it captured power in Afghanistan more than three years ago. In Kabul, the Taliban foreign ministry announced the appointment of Kamil, who studied in India for seven years.

The announcement comes days after the external affairs ministry's point-person for Afghanistan held talks with the Taliban's acting defence minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, in Kabul. There was no official comment on the development from the Indian side. However, government sources indicated that New Delhi will accept Kamil's appointment.

Who is Ikramuddin Kamil

A young Afghan student, who the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is familiar with and who has studied in India for seven years while completing his doctorate from the South Asia University on an MEA scholarship, has agreed to function as a diplomat in the Afghan consulate, a source said.

As far as his affiliation or status is concerned, for New Delhi, he is an Afghan national working for Afghans in India, it said.

The Taliban-controlled Bakhtar News Agency reported on Monday that Kamil "is currently in Mumbai, where he is fulfilling his duties as a diplomat representing the Islamic Emirate".

The appointment is part of Kabul's efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with India and enhance its presence abroad, the media outlet said.

Kamil holds a PhD in international law and previously served as the deputy director in the department of security cooperation and border affairs in the foreign ministry, it said.

He is expected to facilitate consular services and represent the interests of Afghanistan in India, the report added.

Over the last three years, Afghan diplomats manning the Afghan embassy and consulates in India have sought refuge and asylum in different western countries and left India, the Indian government sources said.

A lone former diplomat, who has continued to stay in India, has somehow kept the Afghan mission and consulates running, they said.

However, the fact remains that there is a large Afghan community based in India, which is in need of consular services, the sources said, adding that more staff is required to effectively service the Afghan nationals currently residing in India.

"As regards the issue of recognition, there is a set process for recognition of any government and India will continue to work with the international community on this issue," one of the sources said.

