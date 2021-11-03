WHO panel recommends Emergency Use Listing status for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO WHO panel recommends Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin.

Covaxin, India's indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine by Bharat Biotech, has been recommended for emergency use listing by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Technical Advisory Group of WHO on Wednesday recommended Covaxin for emergency use status, according to PTI.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO), recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, sources in the know of the development said.

The WHO is in the process of evaluating Covaxin's clinical trial data for use of EUL.

The TAG on October 26 had sought "additional clarifications" from the company for Covaxin to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine.

"The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin," a source told PTI.

The TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

