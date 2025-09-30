White House releases Trump's Gaza peace plan: What's in the 20-point proposal to end the war? The Trump's Gaza Peace Plan states that the war in Gaza would end immediately if accepted by both Israel and Hamas and that all hostages would be released within 72 hours.

Washington:

White House on Monday (local time) released a peace plan for Gaza to end the two-year-old conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. The peace proposal, accepted by Israel, was released during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump's 20-point proposal states that the war will immediately end in Gaza, with Israeli withdrawals, along with the release of the last hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. The peace plan also emphasised that the United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.

Here's Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza

Gaza will be a deradicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for complete withdrawal. Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.” Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life-sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023, including all women and children. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans. Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Those who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to other countries. Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into Gaza, including rehabilitation of infrastructure, hospitals, bakeries, and removal of rubble. Aid distribution will proceed without interference through the UN, Red Crescent, and other international agencies. The Rafah crossing will open in both directions under agreed terms. Gaza will be governed temporarily by a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee with international oversight from a new 'Board of Peace,' chaired by President Trump and other world leaders. A Trump economic development plan will be created with experts who helped build modern Middle Eastern cities, synthesizing investment proposals with security and governance frameworks. A special economic zone will be established with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza. Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in Gaza’s governance. All military and terror infrastructure will be destroyed and not rebuilt. Demilitarization will be supervised by independent monitors with an internationally funded buy-back program. Regional partners will guarantee compliance so that New Gaza poses no threat to neighbors or its own people. The US will work with Arab and international partners to deploy an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza. The ISF will train Palestinian police, secure borders, prevent weapons smuggling, and coordinate with Israel and Egypt. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. The IDF will withdraw progressively as the ISF takes control, leaving only a temporary security perimeter until Gaza is fully demilitarized and secure. If Hamas delays or rejects the proposal, redevelopment and aid will still proceed in terror-free areas under ISF control. An interfaith dialogue process will be established to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis. As Gaza stabilizes and Palestinian reforms advance, conditions may emerge for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood. The United States will facilitate dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful coexistence.

Also Read:

Also Read: Netanyahu dials Qatar PM from White House, apologises for Doha attack