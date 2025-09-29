Netanyahu dials Qatar PM from White House, apologises for Doha attack: Report Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to offer an apology for the Israeli airstrikes on Doha, according to Reuters.

New Delhi:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dialed Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to issue an apology for the Israeli airstrikes on Doha on September 11, according to Reuters. The report of Netanyahu’s phone call to the Qatari PM came shortly after his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Israel’s airstrikes on Qatar

On September 11, Israel launched airstrikes on Qatar, targeting the political leadership of Hamas, which was reportedly gathered in Doha to discuss a peace proposal from Trump. The attack raised significant concerns, as Qatar is a close ally of the United States and hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East.

This sparked doubts about Trump’s ability to manage the situation and protect US interests in the region.The United States expressed its disapproval of the Israeli action. Senior US officials revealed that President Trump had a tense phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he voiced frustration over not being alerted about the airstrikes in advance.

Trump hit out at the decision, calling the attack on Qatar “unwise.”

However, Axios reported that Netanyahu had briefed Trump about the planned attack before it occurred, suggesting that the US was aware of the operation. Yet, the White House contended that it was only notified once the missiles were already launched, leaving President Trump with no chance to intervene. Despite widespread global condemnation, Netanyahu accused Qatar of harboring terrorists and suggested that further actions could be taken.

However, in a diplomatic effort to de-escalate tensions, Trump and senior US officials met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. During the meeting, Trump reaffirmed Qatar’s status as a "great ally.”

'Confident' about peace in Gaza soon, says Trump

Trump expressed strong confidence in the possibility of peace in Gaza, stating, "I am very confident," when asked about the prospects of resolving the ongoing violence in the region. His comments came on Monday, September 29, during the official visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

The White House-affiliated X handle shared a video on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, showing President Trump warmly welcoming Netanyahu as the Israeli Prime Minister arrived at the White House.