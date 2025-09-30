'Israel won't annex Gaza, no one will be forced to flee': Trump in joint presser with Netanyahu Ahead of the press conference, the White House released a comprehensive plan by Trump to end the ongoing war in Gaza.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Israel will neither occupy Gaza nor anyone will be forced to leave the strife-hit region. The US President made this announcement during a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said Netanyahu has agreed over the plan.

Ahead of the press conference, the White House released a comprehensive plan by Trump to end the ongoing war in Gaza.

Trump reveals plan for Gaza ceasefire

Trump has revealed key details of a proposed Gaza peace plan, aiming to bring an end to the ongoing conflict. Central to the plan is the complete destruction of Hamas tunnels and weapons facilities. Trump says this would pave the way for a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

A significant part of the plan includes the training of local police forces to maintain order in the region. Trump stressed that the threat posed by Hamas must be fully eliminated. He added that if the agreement is reached, the bodies of deceased hostages will be returned without delay and the war would end immediately.

Trump praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a “warrior,” while also suggesting Israelis are eager for peace and a return to normal life. He insisted that Netanyahu would have his full support to act as needed under the plan.

Netanyahu apologises to Qatar PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dialled Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to apologise for the Israeli airstrikes that struck Doha on September 11. This phone call reportedly took place soon after Netanyahu held a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House.