Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
White House briefly locked down after reports of airspace violation

Airspace violation reported in Washington DC, fighter jets have been scrambled. White House on a lockdown: US Media

Washington Updated on: November 26, 2019 20:17 IST
White House briefly locked down after reports of airspace violation
White House briefly locked down after reports of airspace violation

The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated Tuesday amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area. The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour. The U.S. Secret Service said personnel at the White House were told to remain in place. That precaution was later lifted as well.

Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.

(more to follow...)

 

