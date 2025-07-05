Where is Masood Azhar? Pakistan clueless on Jaish chief's location, says Bilawal Bhutto in shocking statement Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutt has delivered a bombshell, claiming Pakistan is unaware of the whereabouts of UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar.

New Delhi:

In a surprising statement, Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that Islamabad does not know where terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar is. He added that Pakistan would be "more than happy" to arrest Azhar if India provides credible information confirming his presence on Pakistani soil.

Masood Azhar remains one of India's most-wanted terrorists, with alleged involvement in several major attacks, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing. Azhar was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations in 2019. His release in 1999 was secured through the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814, which was diverted to Kandahar.

India has long demanded Azhar’s extradition, along with that of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed. However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied their presence or freedom despite mounting evidence.

Bhutto claims Azhar may be in Afghanistan

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Bilawal Bhutto, head of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and a member of the ruling coalition, denied that Hafiz Saeed is at large and suggested that Azhar might be in Afghanistan.

"It's factually not correct that Hafiz Saeed is a free man. He is in the custody of the Pakistani state," Bhutto said. On Azhar, he added, "We have been unable to arrest him or identify him. Given his past involvement in the Afghan jihad, we believe he may be in Afghanistan."

Pakistan says willing to cooperate if India provides proof

When asked why Pakistan would wait for India’s intelligence, Bhutto explained, “When you have counterterrorism cooperation with any country, both sides share groups of concern. That’s how we’ve worked together to prevent attacks in places like London, New York and even within Pakistan.”

Bhutto defended Pakistan’s limitations, particularly regarding cross-border operations in Afghanistan. “If he is in Afghanistan, the West has now handed over the country to a group they once called terrorists and now call the government. NATO couldn’t track down everyone—how can Pakistan be expected to succeed where NATO failed?” he said.

India’s Operation Sindoor

Bhutto's remarks come in the backdrop of rising tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. India responded with a series of cross-border airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting major terror hubs including Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammed’s headquarters in Bahawalpur.

Masood Azhar later claimed that ten of his family members and four close aides were killed in the Indian strikes.