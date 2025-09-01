When Putin waited ten minutes for PM Modi to travel together, the story behind the viral car moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car to the destination of their bilateral meeting in China's Tianjin.

Beijing/Tianjin:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same car to reach the destination of their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, in China's Tianjin on Monday. As per the reports, the Russian President offered a lift to PM Modi in his AURUS limousine as he wanted them to travel together to the hotel venue of their bilateral meeting.

PM Modi, Punit spent 50 minutes in the car

According to sources, the Russian leader waited for nearly 10 minutes so that Prime Minister Modi could join him in his car.

Then both leaders travelled together car, conversing on various issues. They spent another 50 minutes in the car even after reaching the bilateral meeting venue.

"The two leaders continued their one-to-one dialogue on the way to the hotel, where they were to be joined by members of their teams. However, on reaching the hotel, they did not deboard the Russian president's limousine and continued their conversation for 50 minutes," news agency PTI reported, quoting Russian national radio station VestiFM.

Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the two leaders had tet-a-tet in the car for about an hour.

Meanwhile, PM Modi shared a photo on social media with the Russian president inside the limousine, saying, "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful."

Not for the ears of others: Commentators in Moscow

Commentators in Moscow noted that the bilateral engagement between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin in Tianjin may have been their most crucial confidential exchange yet, with discussions likely covering matters "not meant for other ears."

During their bilateral talks, PM Modi underscored that it is the call of humanity to bring the Ukraine conflict to an end at the earliest and to seek lasting peace in the region. He also extended a warm invitation to Putin, saying India eagerly awaits his visit.

Putin is scheduled to travel to India in December for summit-level discussions with Modi.

