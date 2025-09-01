PM Modi and Putin travel together in same car for bilateral meeting in Tianjin Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car to the destination of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car to the destination of their bilateral meeting in China’s Tianjin, showing the personal bond both leaders share. This comes soon after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. Sharing the picture of his ride with Putin, PM Modi took to X and wrote, "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful."

PM Modi and Putin share a hug

Ahead of the SCO Summit, PM Modi and President Putin shook hands and hugged each other. After the meeting, PM Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a photograph of the warm exchange, captioning it, “Always a delight to meet President Putin.”

PM Modi's strong message against terrorism

At the SCO Summit, PM Modi delivered a strong message against terrorism, with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the room. “Terrorism and extremism are a joint challenge for humanity. No country or society can consider itself safe as long as these threats persist,” PM Modi said.

Modi-Putin meet sending signal amid US tariff heat?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm and visibly cordial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit in Tianjin comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tension, as India grapples with escalating trade pressure from the United States.

The timing of the meeting is significant, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping 50% tariffs on Indian imports half of which are reportedly linked to New Delhi’s continued energy trade with Moscow. Trump and top members of his administration have repeatedly criticised India for purchasing Russian oil, arguing that such transactions indirectly support Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro recently claimed that revenues from these sales are being used to finance the ongoing conflict. India, however, has firmly defended its position, stating that its energy procurement is dictated by market conditions, supply stability, and strategic needs.