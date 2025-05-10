What is National Command Authority in Pakistan? All you need to know India and Pakistan are currently in a war-like situation, with Islamabad continuously trying to target Indian Army infrastructure and civilians using drones, missiles and ceasefire violations.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the National Command Authority on Saturday after India targeted at least four Pakistani air bases in response to Pakistan's recent cross-border and missile attacks that struck multiple military and civilian locations.

What is National Command Authority in Pakistan?

The National Command Authority in Pakistan is the top body of civilian and military officials. It makes security decisions, including those related to the country's nuclear arsenal. This comes after the country destroyed the Pakistani posts and terrorist launch pads near Jammu.

The military conflict between India and Pakistan has continued unabated since India's May 7 strikes on terror camps and Pakistan's subsequent shelling of border areas. India’s strikes, codenamed Operation Sindoor, were in retaliation for the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam town in which 26 people, all tourists except for a local ‘ponywallah’, were killed.