What impact does Trump administration's H-1B fee hike have on visa holders and their families? Details The Trump administration's $100,000 annual fee hike for H-1B visas may significantly impact tech workers and their H-4 dependent families, with concerns over travel delays, visa renewals, and increased costs.

New Delhi:

In a significant move for the US immigration system, the Trump administration recently announced a steep $100,000 annual fee for companies seeking H-1B worker visas. This decision is expected to affect the tech industry, which has long relied on foreign talent, particularly from countries like India and China. While the fee increase primarily targets H-1B workers, the policy change raises concerns for the families of these workers, especially those holding H-4 dependent visas.

H-1B visa fee hike: What does it mean?

White House staff secretary Will Scharf described the H-1B non-immigrant visa program as one of the "most abused visa" systems, asserting that the fee hike aims to protect U.S. workers and ensure companies can hire "truly extraordinary people." President Trump signed a proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Non-Immigrant Workers, which mandates that employers pay the new fee before H-1B workers can enter the US.

The $100,000 fee applies mainly to new applicants, but re-entry into the U.S. after international travel may be treated as a fresh application, complicating matters for workers and their families.

Impact on H-4 dependent family members

H-1B visa holders are often accompanied by their families, who enter the U.S. on H-4 visas. This visa is granted to the spouse and unmarried children under 21 of the H-1B holder. H-4 visa holders can study full-time or part-time, but face restrictions on working. In some cases, spouses may apply for work permits, provided the H-1B holder is in the green card process.

With the new fee structure, families of H-1B holders may face additional challenges. Tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft have already warned H-4 dependents to avoid international travel to prevent delays or complications at U.S. borders. Though the H-4 visa rules remain unchanged, the uncertainty around the enforcement of the new fee hike has raised concerns.

Concerns over travel and delays

As companies scramble to understand how the fee hike will be enforced, the biggest worry for H-4 visa holders is the potential for delays in re-entry and visa renewals. Until more clarity is provided, many families are advised to limit international travel to avoid complications related to the new policy.

With India being the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas, this change has significant implications for tech workers and their families, particularly in the rapidly expanding global tech industry.