India on Trump's H1B visa order: 'Will have humanitarian consequences' In a statement, the government said Trump's order on H-1B visa will cause 'disruption' for families, adding it hopes the US authorities will address them 'suitably'.

New Delhi:

Hours after Donald Trump signed a proclamation to raise H-1B visa fee to USD 1 lakh annually, India said on Saturday the US President's move will likely have 'humanitarian consequences' and will cause 'disruption' for families. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it hopes that the Trump administration will address these disruptions 'suitably'.

"The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. "The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program."

Jaiswal further said that the industry in India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward.

"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," he added.

Why Trump hiked fee on H-1B visa?

While signing the proclamation, Trump said he took the step to avoid the 'abuse' of the H-1B visa that is posing a security threat to the US. Trump, however, feels that tech giants would be "very happy" with his move.