'Weak PM': Opposition tears into Modi govt over Trump's H-1B visa order Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to raise the fee for H-1B visas to a staggering USD 100,000 annually. This step is expected to severely impact the Indian professionals in the US.

New Delhi:

The opposition on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre over US President Donald Trump's H-1B visa order. Leading the charge for the opposition was Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who revived his old jibe at the Modi government, calling PM Modi a 'weak' prime minister.

"I repeat, India has a weak PM," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha posted on X.

'India's national interests are supreme'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the prime minister and said that Indians are "pained by the return gifts" that he has been receiving after a birthday call from Trump. In an X post, safeguarding India's national interests is all about foreign policy.

"Indian National interests are Supreme. Bear Hugs, Hollow Slogans, Concerts and getting people to chant “Modi, Modi” is not Foreign Policy!" he said. "It cannot be reduced to superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term standing."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also took this opportunity to slam the NDA government, saying PM Modi's "preference for strategic-silence and loud-optics" has become a liability for the national interest of India and its people.

"With the recent decision on H1-B visas the American government have hit at the future of the best and brightest minds from India. I still remember the boldness of former PM Manmohan Singh when one IFS lady diplomat was insulted in the US.," Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha said on X.

'India becoming dependent on others'

Samajwadi Party supreme Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the government's foreign policy and said India is becoming dependent on other nations under PM Modi. "This is not the first incident where America is behaving like this with India; our foreign policy is only weak. What is our preparation if other nations do the same thing tomorrow?" news agency ANI quoted the former UP CM as saying.

'How will middle class pay this?'

Meanwhile, independent MP Pappu Yadav also slammed PM Modi, pondering how the middle class would be able to pay such a large amount. "They (PM Modi and US President Donald Trump) refer to each other as brothers... But can the middle class of our country afford to pay a USD 100,000 visa fee?" he told news agency PTI.

Trump's H-1B visa order

Earlier, Trump signed a proclamation to raise the fee for H-1B visas to a staggering USD 100,000 annually. This step is expected to severely impact the Indian professionals in the US.

However, Trump said: "The abuse of the H-1B programme is also a national security threat. Domestic law enforcement agencies have identified and investigated H-1B-reliant outsourcing companies for engaging in visa fraud, conspiracy to launder money..., and other illicit activities to encourage foreign workers to come to the US."