Return before Sep 21: Tech giants Microsoft, Meta, Amazon's advisory to employees after Trump's H1B visa order

In a move that is expected to affect Indian professionals, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) signed a proclamation to increase the H-1B visa fee to USD 1 lakh annually. He said the step was taken to avoid the abuse of H-1B visa, which is posing a "national security threat" to the United States.

"The abuse of the H-1B programme is also a national security threat. Domestic law enforcement agencies have identified and investigated H-1B-reliant outsourcing companies for engaging in visa fraud, conspiracy to launder money..., and other illicit activities to encourage foreign workers to come to the US," Trump said.

Return to US as soon as possible

Trump's order has raised concerns for tech giants in the US, which have now asked their employees to return as soon as possible. On X (previously Twitter), multiple users have shared screenshots of an internal email by Microsoft, asking its employees to return before September 21 deadline.

"H-1B visa holders should stay in the US for the foreseeable future. Also recommend H-4 visa holders remain in the US. Strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline," the internal mail by Microsoft read.

According to reports, Meta has also issued a similar advisory to its employees, urging them to return to the US within 24 hours. Reportedly, the tech giant has also asked its employees with H-1B visas and H4 status holders to stay in the US for the next two weeks.

Similarly, Amazon has also also asked its employees to return before the deadline.

Which tech giant benefits from H-1B visas?

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Amazon is the highest beneficiary with 10,044 workers on H-1B visas. Other top beneficiaries are Microsoft (5,189), Meta (5,123), Apple (4,202), Google (4,181), Deloitte (2,353), Infosys (2,004), Wipro (1,523) and Tech Mahindra Americas (951).

Govt studying impact

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday said it is analysing the implications of Trump's order. "Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.