Video shows moment when wheel of a Air Canada plane dropped during takeoff

Video shows moment when a wheel fell off an Air Canada plane during takeoff

A wheel fell off an Air Canada flight during takeoff. Sounds bizarre? Well, there is proof. A passenger managed to catch the unnerving moment on his mobile phone.

Air Canada Express flight 8684 was taking off from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport and heading to Saguenay-Bagotville Airport in Western Qubec on Friday. That's when a wheel of the aircraft fell off seconds after its takeoff.

In the video, flames can be seen in the wheel, which then falls off the plane. A passenger can be heard shouting: "It fell".

WATCH VIDEO:

Bon bah là j’suis actuellement dans un avion qui vient de perdre une roue...

2020 commence plutôt bien 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eZhbOJqIQr — Tom (@caf_tom) January 3, 2020

The plane, a De Havilland Dash 8-300, was an Air India Express plane. The plane is a collective of regional airlines under the Air Canada brand which offers mostly regional flights on smaller aircraft.

The plane was operated by Canadian regional airline Jazz Aviation LP, which said in a statement that one of the wheels fell off just after the plane became airborne. There were no injuries reported. The plane later landed at Montreal. 49 passengers and three crew members were onboard the Air Canada Express plane.