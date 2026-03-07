WATCH | The moment Iranian drone attacked Dubai International Airport's runway

Dubai:

Even though Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to the country's neigbhours for attacks on them amid the ongoing war with the United States (US) and Israel, Tehran intensified its attacks in the region on Saturday, with one of its drones targeting the runway of the Dubai International Airport, which is the world's busiest for international travel.

A video has also gone viral on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter) that showed the moment when an Iranian drone fell near one of the terminals of the airport. According to OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) details, the drone barely missed the Concourse A of the airport.

Following the attack, the Dubai International Airport once again said it temporarily suspending flight operations. It must be noted here that some flights had resumed operations, but the airport has advised passengers not to travel "to the airport unless you have been contacted by your airline that your flight is confirmed".

"For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended. All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols," Dubai Media Office posted on X.

Explosions rock Dubai

Dubai has remained on Iran's target. On Thursday, several other places were targeted with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government saying that it is neutralising the threats. It said a "minor incident" was reported, leading to "fall of debris after an interception". However, no person was injured in the incident.

"The air defences of the United Arab Emirates are currently responding to missile and drone threats coming from Iran," the Emirati Ministry of Defence said.

Iran has now said it would never surrender. In a televised address, Pezeshkian said Iran's enemies "must take their wish for the unconditional surrender of the Iranian people to their graves." Though he has apologised for the attacks on Iran's neigbhours but pointed out that their territories are being used to target the Islamic Republic.

The war, which killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has now entered its second week and has widened to Lebanon, Cyprus, Türkiye and the Indian Ocean Region. Iran's military, administrative and security infrastructure has been targeted by Israel and the US.