Was Netanyahu's apology call to Qatar scripted by Trump? This White House picture has a story to tell A photo from the White House shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemingly reading from a script during a phone call with Qatar’s Prime Minister while US President Donald Trump holds the phone.

A black-and-white image released by the White House has triggered a wave of questions mainly, was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reading from a prepared script when he apologised to Qatar? The photo, taken in the Oval Office, shows US President Donald Trump holding a phone while Netanyahu sits beside him, apparently with a piece of paper in his hand. Netanyahu was speaking with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

Power play in the Oval office

The phone call followed a controversial Israeli airstrike in Doha on September 9 that targeted Hamas leaders but also killed five people, including the son of senior Hamas figure Khalil al-Hayya. The strike infuriated Trump. In a private conversation, Trump reportedly called the attack "not wise" and accused Netanyahu of risking regional stability by acting unilaterally.

(Image Source : WHITE HOUSE )Netanyahu's apology

Qatar, a key player in Gaza ceasefire negotiations, condemned the strike as a “cowardly” violation of international law. Reports say Trump used Netanyahu’s visit to Washington to engineer a damage-control call, compelling the Israeli leader to apologise. During the call, Netanyahu expressed "deep regret," acknowledged Qatar’s sovereignty, and promised no repeat of such actions.

Israel’s airstrikes on Qatar

On September 9, Israel launched airstrikes on Qatar, targeting the political leadership of Hamas, which was reportedly gathered in Doha to discuss a peace proposal from Trump. The attack raised significant concerns, as Qatar is a close ally of the United States and hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East. This sparked doubts about Trump’s ability to manage the situation and protect US interests in the region.The United States expressed its disapproval of the Israeli action. Senior US officials revealed that President Trump had a tense phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he voiced frustration over not being alerted about the airstrikes in advance. Trump hit out at the decision, calling the attack on Qatar “unwise.”

However, Axios reported that Netanyahu had briefed Trump about the planned attack before it occurred, suggesting that the US was aware of the operation. Yet, the White House contended that it was only notified once the missiles were already launched, leaving President Trump with no chance to intervene. Despite widespread global condemnation, Netanyahu accused Qatar of harboring terrorists and suggested that further actions could be taken. Trump and senior US officials met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. During the meeting, Trump reaffirmed Qatar’s status as a "great ally.”

What does Netanyahu’s apology mean?

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s apology shows that Israel recognises Qatar’s important role in the Gaza peace talks. Even though Israel and Qatar have differences, Netanyahu understands that Israel can’t afford to upset Qatar. Qatar has good relationships with both Hamas and the United States, which makes it an important player in the region. By apologising, Netanyahu is trying to avoid more diplomatic problems and stop countries like Iran, Turkey, and others from using Qatar’s anger to hurt Israel.