Israeli PM Netanyahu defends broader military action in Gaza: 'No choice but to finish job'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended a new, broader military campaign in Gaza, insisting that Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and fully defeat Hamas,” despite increasing criticism both domestically and internationally.

While more Israelis are beginning to question the 22-month conflict, Netanyahu said the security Cabinet last week ordered the military to target Hamas strongholds not just in Gaza City, but also in the "central camps" and the Muwasi area.

A source, with knowledge of the operation, speaking anonymously due to lack of authorisation to address the media, confirmed that Israel is planning actions in both of these areas, as per AP.

The camps in question are currently sheltering over half a million displaced people, according to the United Nations and were not mentioned in the official announcement last Friday. It's unclear why these areas were left out initially, though Netanyahu recently faced pressure from members of his coalition who felt attacking only Gaza City would not be enough.

He also mentioned that there would be "safe zones" for civilians, though in the past, such zones have been hit during the conflict.

Journalists killed in IDF strikes

The IDF carried out an ardent bombardment in Gaza city on Sunday, killing four reporters of broadcaster Al Jazeera. As per the administrative director of the Shifa Hospital, a tent for Al Jazeera journalists outside the hospital was hit.

The Israeli Army, however, said Anas al-Sharif, Al Jazeera correspondent killed in strikes, was posing as a scribe but was actually with Hamas.

Israel to take full control of Gaza

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Israel’s security cabinet gave a nod to take full control of Gaza militarily. The plan to ‘defeat Hamas’ and ‘end the war’ was unanimously accepted by all.

The United Nations, however, cautioned Israel against the move, asserting that a full-scale military takeover of Gaza could lead to devastating consequences for both Palestinian civilians and the Israeli hostages still held in the region.