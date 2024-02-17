Saturday, February 17, 2024
     
  4. Virginia explosion: Several firefighters killed as house explodes due to gas leak I Horrific VIDEO

Virginia explosion: Plumes of smoke and flames rose from the scene of the explosion in Sterling as firefighters battled the blaze. Debris could be seen spread over the area.

Virginia: An explosion possibly caused by a gas leak levelled a home in Sterling, Virginia, Friday night, killing a firefighter and injuring 11 other people, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the home on Silver Ridge Drive by a report of a gas smell shortly after 7:30 p.m. and a fiery explosion took place about 30 minutes later, fire officials said. 

The blast and fire occurred while firefighters were inside the building, James Williams, assistant chief of operations for Loudon County Fire and Rescue, said at a news conference.

“Soon after arrival, with firefighters inside, the house did explode,” Williams said. One firefighter was killed, Williams said. Nine firefighters and two civilians were taken to hospitals, with injuries ranging from limited to severe, Williams said. Williams said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company said its crews had responded to a report of a gas leak before the blast. “We have all firefighters out of the building. The fire will continue to smoulder,” Williams said. Williams described damage to the home as “total devastation.

(With inputs from agencies)

