Hardik Singh recommended for Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, 24 athletes shortlisted for Arjuna award

Indian men’s Hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh has been recommended as the sole recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna for this year by the sports awards selection committee, which met on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has been a regular in the national midfield and was part of the Olympic medal-winning teams at the Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024 Games. He also featured in India’s gold medal-winning campaign at the Asia Cup this year.

The selection committee also finalised 24 names for the Arjuna Award. Among them is 19-year-old chess player Divya Deshmukh, who became the first Indian woman to win the World Cup. Fellow chess player Vidit Gujrathi has also been recommended for the honour. Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, who won a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games and followed it up with a second-place finish at the Asian Championships earlier this year, is another inclusion.

Rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh, a two-time World Championship bronze medallist and a multiple-time Asian Championships medallist, has been picked for the Arjuna Award. Gymnast Pranati Nayak and India’s top women’s badminton doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are also among the recommended names. Gayatri is the daughter of former All England champion and national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

In a first, Yogasan athlete Aarti Pal has been recommended for the Arjuna Award, five years after the discipline was formally recognised by the Sports Ministry. Aarti is the reigning national and Asian champion in Yogasan, which will feature as a demonstration sport at the 2026 Asian Games.

The awards panel included Indian Olympic Association vice-president Gagan Narang, former badminton player Aparna Popat and former hockey player M M Somaya. No cricketer has been recommended this year. Mohammed Shami was the last cricketer to receive the Arjuna Award in 2023.

Notably, the Khel Ratna carries a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, while Arjuna awardees receive Rs 15 lakh.

