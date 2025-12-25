UP: AMU teacher shot dead by unidentified assailants inside university campus; police launch manhunt According to reports, two unidentified masked assailants opened fire on Danish near the canteen and fled the spot immediately after the attack. People nearby rushed the injured teacher to the AMU Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Aligarh:

In a shocking incident, a teacher at ABK High School of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside the university campus. The incident took place on Wednesday near the library canteen where Rao Danish was present at that time.

Police launch manhunt

Following the incident, senior police officials and AMU administrative authorities reached the spot. The incident caused panic across the campus. The motive behind the shooting and the identity of the attackers are not yet known. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area.

Rao Danish had been working as a computer teacher at ABK High School since 2015. He had completed his early education at AMU and had also served as the captain of the university’s Horse Riding Club. As per information, he used to regularly visit the area near the library canteen. On Wednesday evening as well, he was present there when the attackers struck and shot him in the head before escaping.

A large number of AMU students, teachers and professors gathered at the medical college after the incident. Police and district administration officials were also present.

Accused to be nabbed soon, says AMU VC

AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Naima Khatoon, who reached the spot, said she had spoken to senior police officials and the accused would be arrested soon.

“The police have already begun their probe. The culprits will be arrested soon. This is a very tragic incident. He was a teacher at ABK Union School and used to come to the same spot daily. We have heard that he has been hit by five bullets from close range,” she said.

Divulging the details of the incident, police said the probe is underway and the accused would be nabbed soon.