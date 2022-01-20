Man donates kidney to girlfriend's mom; month later she dumps him for someone else

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/YOUTUBE Man donates kidney to girlfriend's mom; month later she dumps him, marries someone else

As not every love story has a fairy-tale ending, some also take unfortunate turn. In a heartbreaking incident, a man was dumped by his girlfriend for another man - weeks after he donated his kidney to her mother.

According to The Sun, Uziel Martinez from Baja California, Mexico, was left by his girlfriend within a month after he donated his kidney to her mother.

"I donated a kidney to her mother, she left me and got married a month later," he said.

Uziel, who is a teacher, in a TikTok video, said that he donated his kidney to save the life of his girlfriend's mother. A month after the operation, the girlfriend dumped him and married someone else. The TikTok video has been watched over 16 million times to date.

The video was made in response to a trend in which men recounted their worst experiences with exes. Many people have offered their sympathy to him in the comments section of the video.

Netizens showered support for Uziel, with one saying, "Don’t look so sad, she lost a great gentleman. Keep moving forward and find the perfect woman who appreciates you."

After the video went viral, Uziel insisted that he was over with the breakup. Uziel, on the other hand, stated that despite the split, he and his ex are still on good terms.

In another video, he said, "Actually I’m fine, I’m fine emotionally, I think so is she. I have nothing against her, we are on good terms." He added that they are not friends but they don't hate each other.

Uziel urged other people not to make the same mistake in their relationships. Adding some humour, he said, “We have only two kidneys, but as of now, I have only one kidney left and I can’t feel it."

