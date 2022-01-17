'Meri shaadi kyu ki bhagwaan' screams woman during paragliding, hilarious video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIJLIS05 Woman's hilarious video during paragliding goes viral

People are always looking for adventure and fun. The desire to do something out of the box often leads to cherished memories. However, for this woman, it has become a nightmare. Do you remember a man named Vipin Sahu who had gone viral on the internet for his hilarious rant while paragliding a couple of years ago? Well, the internet has found the 'female version' of him. A video is making a lot of noise on social media in which a woman can be seen ranting and raving about her husband who pushed her to try paragliding.

The funny video begins with the woman shouting that she doesn't want to try paragliding. As she flies high in the sky, she goes on and on about how she hates her husband and wants to kill him. "I will kill you Brijesh (her husband)" and "meri shaadi kyu kari bhagwaan (Why did you get me married God)" are some of her statements. The woman's rant is hilarious and has been leaving the Twitterati in splits.

She repeatedly tells the instructor that "I am very scared, I cannot look down, do not let me look down." At the same time, the instructor repeatedly explains to her that she doesn't need to look down and relax. He also tells her that she is being recorded and her video will go viral just like the 'land kara de' man.

Check out the video here-

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user asked her for the video in which she is beating her husband for this 'torture'. Another tweeted, "Bhagwan meri shadi kyon karayi, next line mera pati theek hai na, this summarized married women and their thought process"