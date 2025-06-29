Vietnam Airlines collision: How two jets from same fleet crashed on taxiway at Hanoi Airport The incident has drawn scrutiny from both aviation experts and the public. Both aircraft damaged, pilots suspended, and investigation ordered after rare safety breach at busy airport.

Hanoi:

Vietnam Airlines has suspended four pilots after two of its planes collided at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport on June 27. In a rare but serious safety lapse, two Vietnam Airlines aircraft collided on the taxiway of Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, prompting the airline to suspend four pilots and initiate a full safety investigation. No passengers or crew were injured, but the dramatic incident has raised questions about ground operations and flight crew coordination.

The collision occurred around 2 pm local time, when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, scheduled to depart for Ho Chi Minh City, clipped the tail of a stationary Airbus A321 bound for Dien Bien. The Boeing’s right wingtip sliced through the Airbus’s vertical stabiliser while crossing taxiway S3, where the A321 was reportedly not properly aligned with its designated hold position.

Video shows moment of impact

Footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the Boeing’s wing slicing into the Airbus’s tail with alarming ease. The incident forced both aircraft to be grounded for inspection and repairs. Vietnam Airlines swiftly arranged replacement flights for all 386 affected passengers, with no reported delays beyond the afternoon of the mishap.

Pilots suspended as dual investigations begin

Vietnam Airlines confirmed it has suspended four pilots—two from each aircraft—pending the outcome of an internal probe. In parallel, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has launched an independent inquiry, classifying the event as a Level B incident, the second-most severe rating on Vietnam’s aviation safety scale. This level signifies a serious operational breach requiring immediate runway or taxiway shutdowns.

Initial findings suggest the Airbus may have stopped short of its correct holding point, narrowing the already-limited taxiway clearance. Both cockpits were manned by experienced pilots, and weather conditions at the time were reportedly clear.

What this means for Vietnam Airlines

The incident has drawn scrutiny from both aviation experts and the public. While mid-air collisions are extremely rare, ground incidents—especially involving jets from the same airline—are not unheard of but are usually preventable. Vietnam Airlines has said it is cooperating fully with authorities and promised to revise standard operating procedures if the investigation reveals any gaps in crew coordination, ground control instructions, or aircraft positioning.

The CAAV has not yet issued penalties, but regulatory action is expected once final findings are released.

Also read: Ukrainian pilot killed as F-16 crashes during Russia's largest aerial attack of the war

Also read: Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What’s Inside the GOP’s Controversial Push to Reshape US Economy