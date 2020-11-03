Image Source : AP We will not give up: French president Emmanuel Macron on Vienna ‘terror attack’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said his country and its citizens share the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people following the shootings in Vienna, pledging that "our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give up."

Macron wrote on Twitter: “We French share the shock and grief of the Austrian people struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna. After France, a friendly country is attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give up.”

Nous, Français, partageons le choc et la peine du peuple autrichien frappé ce soir par un attentat au cœur de sa capitale, Vienne. Après la France, c’est un pays ami qui est attaqué. C’est notre Europe. Nos ennemis doivent savoir à qui ils ont affaire. Nous ne céderons rien. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 2, 2020

Gunmen opened fire on people enjoying a last night out at Vienna’s cafes and restaurants before a coronavirus lockdown Monday (local time) in what authorities said was a terrorist attack that left at least two dead — including one of the assailants — and 15 wounded.

“A perpetrator was shot dead by the police, while a police officer is among the seriously injured,” the LPD Wien wrote on Twitter.

There are six different shooting locations and the attackers used long guns, it added.

Terming it a “hideous terrorist attack”, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also condemned the shootings while thanking the emergency services who risked their lives to save people.

“We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety. Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack,” he tweeted.

The local police also advised the public to stay indoors and refrain from using public transportation.

“Still active: Stay at home! If you’re on the Streets, take shelter! Keep away from public places, don’t use public Transportation!” the Vienna Police said.

France has been placed on its highest level of terrorism alert since three people were killed by a knife attack at the Notre-Dame basilica in the southern city of Nice.

