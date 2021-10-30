Saturday, October 30, 2021
     
  USTR Katherine Tai to visit India in November

USTR Katherine Tai to visit India in November

Tai, the top trade official of Joe Biden Administration, will reach New Delhi on Nov 22 from South Korea. 

Washington Published on: October 30, 2021 6:46 IST
USTR Katherine Tai to visit India in November. 

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai will travel to India next month, her office announced here.

Tai, the top trade official of the Biden Administration, will reach New Delhi on November 22 from South Korea. She will begin her Asia trip from Tokyo on November 15, the USTR said on Friday.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi will travel to Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi to meet with government officials and stakeholders to discuss the enduring US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships with key allies and partners," it said.

Tai will return to Washington, D.C. on November 24.

