'Trump-a-mania': Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dramatically endorses ex-President, rips off shirt | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan endorsing Trump in a dramatic manner at the Republican National Convention.

Milwaukee: Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan made a dramatic appearance on the last day of the star-studded Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, when he endorsed former US President Donald Trump for the upcoming elections in a dramatic manner by ripping off his shirt and calling for 'Trump-a-mania' to rule America again.

The 70-year-old legend, whose real name is Terry G Bollea, called Trump his "hero" and "gladiator" and said the Republican presidential candidate would try to bring "America back together, one real American at a time". He also passionately condemned the recent assassination attempt on Trump, saying "enough is enough".

"Over my career, I've been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet. Donald Trump is the toughest of them all. They've thrown everything at Donald Trump, all the investigations, the impeachments, the court cases, and he's still standing and kicking their butts," Hogan said during the event in Fiserv Forum.

Notably, the legendary wrestler has a long relationship with Trump, who is a big fan of professional wrestling. Hogan performed at both WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V events that were sponsored by Trump, according to Politico.

'Let Trump-a-mania' run wild': Hogan's dramatic address

"What happened last week when they took a shot at my hero... They tried to kill the next president of the United States? Enough was enough. I said, let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother! Let Trump-a-mania, rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again," he said while taking off his blazer and ripping off his t-shirt to reveal a red 'Trump-Vance' tank top to support the party candidates.

Trump, wearing a bandage on his right ear, was seen applauding from the audience. The event also featured mixed martial arts executive Dana White, the rapper and singer Kid Rock. Before Trump was due to take the stage for his keynote address, the convention paused to welcome his wife, Melania Trump, who has rarely been seen during the campaign.

Trump accepts Republican presidential nomination

In his highly-awaited address, the former US President described on Thursday how he narrowly survived an attempt on his life, telling the audience that he was only there "by the grace of Almighty God". "I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear. I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet'."

The former president struck an unusually conciliatory tone during the speech's opening moments, when he formally accepted the party's presidential nomination. He also attacked current President Joe Biden for "destroying" the country. He said that the Republicans will secure an "incredible victory" in the presidential elections in November this year.

"I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength and hope. Four months from now we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country," he said amid the roaring crowd.

The Republican candidate appealed to the country to unify and said that the best way to do it would be for Democrats to drop criminal cases against him. “We must not criminalise dissent or demonise political disagreement, which is what’s been happening in our country lately at a level that nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Donald Trump makes an emotional address, recounts assassination bid day: 'It’s too painful to tell...' | WATCH