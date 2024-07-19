Donald Trump makes emotional address at RNC, recounts assassination bid day: 'I turned to my right..' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump at RNC 2024: Former US President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for the presidential election and made an emotional address at the National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday (July 18), his first after escaping death in an assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

Trump recounts his assassination attempt

"You’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s too painful to tell. Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday. The assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life," he said.

"Many people asked me what happened. It was a warm beautiful evening. Music was loudly playing. I went to the stage and the crowd was cheering. I began speaking. I was discussing the great job the administration did on immigration. Behind me, was there was a chart displaying. In order to see the chart, I turned to my right. When I heard a loud sound and something hit me. I said 'Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet. I immediately knew that it was very serious, that we were under attack.' My hand was covered with blood. Bullets were continuing to fly. The brave Secret Service agents rushed to the stage. They pounded on top of me so that I would be protected. In a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side, I felt that. The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head and the assassin's bullet would have hit my head and I would not be here tonight," Trump said in his emotional address.

The audience on the floor of Fiserv Forum was nearly silent as Trump accounts the details of Saturday’s assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Trump recalled that as he “clenched fist” and shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight.” “The crowd realized I was OK and roared for our country like no crowd I have ever heard before," he said, adding, “For the rest of my life, I will be grateful for the love shown by that giant audience of patriots."

Trump remembers those deceased and injured at rally shooting

Trump said that he spoke to the two people who were injured at the rally shooting, David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township.

A bullet went past his right ear, inflicting on him an injury at the rally on July 13. Trump escaped death by a whisker in Pennsylvania as he addressed the gathering and was attacked by the assassin nearly 150 metres from him. The FBI shot down the attacker, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, immediately.

In the middle of his remarks, Trump walked to Corey Comperatore’s fire jacket and helmet, which were hanging on a stand behind him. Trump leaned over and kissed Comperatore’s helmet and the crowd applauded. Trump returned to the lectern to continue his speech and thanked the fire department for sending his gear. He then asked for a moment of silence in honor of the former fire chief.

Image Source : APDonald Trump stands next to the uniform of Corey Comperatore

Trump confident of victory

He said that the Republicans will secure an "incredible victory" in the presidential elections in November this year.

"I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength and hope. Four months from now we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country," he said amid the roaring crowd.

Trump appeals for unity

The Republican candidate appealed to the country to unify and said that the best way to do it would be for Democrats to drop criminal cases against him.

“We must not criminalise dissent or demonise political disagreement, which is what’s been happening in our country lately at a level that nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said.

“And in that spirit, the Democrat Party should immediately stop weaponizing the justice system and labeling their political opponent as an enemy of democracy. Especially since that is not true. In fact, I am the one saving democracy for the people of our country," he added.

He went over 40 minutes before mentioning “the current administration.” It took Trump 45 minutes of his nomination acceptance speech to mention his opponent by name, twice noting “the previous administration,” but not using his well-worn nickname “Crooked Joe.” It’s a sign of what is a more subdued speech, the tone of which was set by a somber telling of the assassination attempt on Saturday. When he finally mentioned Biden’s name, he did so only once — and pledged to keep it that way.

Trump acknowledges JD Vance, his running mate

Listing the important people present on the occasion, Trump also named JV Vance, who he announced as his Vice Presidential candidate on the first day of the Convention.

"I’m very thrilled to have a new friend and partner fighting by my side, the next vice president of the United States, the incredible Senator from Ohio, JD Vance. Smart people,” Trump said. “JD, you’re going to be doing this for a long time — enjoy the ride.”

(With inputs from agencies)