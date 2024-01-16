Trump shares video of 'God made him' to be 'America's caretaker' after winning Iowa caucuses | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former US President Donald Trump after winning the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

Former US President Donald Trump, who secured a record victory in the Iowa presidential elections on Monday, posted a bizarre video on his Truth Social platform on Sunday where he claimed that "God made him" to deliver America back to prosperity. The three-minute video begins with grainy footage displaying a picture of a younger Donald Trump and a montage of scenes from his presidency.

"And on 14 June 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said: I need a caretaker. So God gave us Trump," said a voiceover in the video. The biblical narration further says, "God said I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state. So God made Trump."

Watch the video:

The video further talks about the need for someone who is "strong enough to wrestle the Deep State and yet gentle enough to deliver his grandchild", while seemingly taking a dig at former First Lady Melania Trump. "Somebody to ruffle the feathers, tame the cantankerous World Economic Forum, come home hungry, have to wait until the First Lady is done with lunch with friends, then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon – and mean it," the voiceover adds.

The eerie video makes pointed references to 'fake news', creating American jobs, securing the Southern border and “fight the system all day” while still finding time to attend church on Sundays. According to the Independent, the message is clearly intended to attract the votes of America’s conservative evangelical Christian community as the primary season finally gets underway in the Midwest on Monday.

Trump's record win in Iowa

Trump secured a landslide victory in the Iowa presidential elections, pushing him closer to a historical rematch with President Joe Biden in November's general elections. Trump is expected to win 20 of Iowa's 40 delegates, according to 91 per cent of the results released. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are estimated to get eight and seven delegates, respectively.

“We want to come together, whether it’s Republican or Democrat or liberal or conservative,” Trump said. “We’re going to come together. It’s going to happen soon.”

Haley plans to compete vigorously in New Hampshire, where she hopes to be more successful with the state’s independent voters heading into the January 23 primary. DeSantis, meanwhile, is heading straight to South Carolina, a conservative stronghold where the February 24 contest could prove pivotal.

However, the road ahead is not easy for the former president as he continues to face substantial challenges to his campaign, including multiple criminal indictments and ongoing legal battles in courtrooms across the country. But Trump has framed his legal issues as "political attacks" arguing he is the victim of a "witch hunt" as he vies for another term.

Trump was expected to fly to New York Monday night so he could be in court Tuesday. A jury is poised to consider whether he should pay additional damages to a columnist who last year won a $5 million jury award against Trump for sex abuse and defamation.

(with inputs from agencies)

