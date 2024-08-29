'She can go to hell': Trump's running mate JD Vance slams Kamala Harris for Afghanistan withdrawal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Pennsylvania: Former US President Donald Trump's running mate and Ohio Senator JD Vance upped the ante against Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, saying "she can go to hell" in reference to the Biden administration's controversial handling of the 2021 Afghanistan troop withdrawal. His remarks came days after Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington Cemetery to honour the 13 US soldiers killed during the withdrawal.

Vance made the remarks at a political rally in Erie, Pennsylvania after a reporter asked him about reports of an altercation between Trump's campaign staff and an Arlington Cemetery official. "It is, it is amazing to me that you have apparently somebody at Arlington Cemetery, some staff member, had a little disagreement with somebody and they have turned, the media has turned this into a national news story," he said.

NPR had reported that when a cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staffers from filming and photographing in an area where service members are buried, the Trump staff "verbally abused and pushed the official aside." An Army spokesperson said the official was "abruptly" pushed aside but declined to press charges. Trump's campaign disputed the report.

'Kamala Harris is disgraceful'

Taking charge at Harris, Vance said 13 innocent Americans had died because she "refused to do her job" as Vice President. "Kamala Harris is disgraceful. If we're going to talk about a story out of those 13 brave, innocent Americans who lost their lives, it's that Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won't even do an investigation into what happened. And she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up? She can, she can go to hell," he said.

Monday marked three years since a suicide attack at Kabul's international airport that claimed the lives of 13 US soldiers. The bombing occurred on August 26, 2021, as US troops were trying to help Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban's takeover, which became one of the most embarrassing moments of US foreign policy under Biden.

Later, Vance expressed frustration and anger over Harris' 'failure of leadership' when asked about his remarks towards her. "Look, sometimes I get frustrated and sometimes I get pissed off. And I think Kamala Harris’ failure in leadership in Abbey Gate is something to get frustrated and angry about... The fact that Kamala Harris wants to make that an issue when she refuses to show up, refuses to countenance an investigation and refuses to even call the families whose children are dead because of her leadership," he said.

Trump blames Biden, Harris for 'humiliation' in Afghanistan

On Monday, Trump addressed the National Guard Association Conference in Detroit with former Democratic lawmaker and Indian-origin leader Tulsi Gabbard, where he slammed Biden and Harris for the "humiliation" caused in Afghanistan through the chaotic withdrawal in 2021 that helped the Taliban come back to power after 20 years.

"Caused by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, the humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all around the world. And the fake news doesn't want to talk about it. They don't even talk about the three year anniversary, a terrible word to use, but that's what they're calling it, an anniversary," he said.

Harris defended the Biden administration's decision to leave Afghanistan on Monday, saying the President made the "courageous and right decision to end America's longest war". "Over the past three years, our Administration has demonstrated we can still eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, without troops deployed into combat zones. I will never hesitate to take whatever action necessary to counter terrorist threats and protect the American people and the homeland," she said in a statement.

(with Reuters inputs)

ALSO READ | US Elections: Indian-origin Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for president in 2020, endorses Trump against Kamala Harris