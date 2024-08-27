US Elections: Indian-origin Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for president in 2020, endorses Trump against Kamala Harris

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Donald Trump listens to ex-Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard in Detroit

Michigan: Former US Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard formally endorsed ex-President Donald Trump's presidential bid against Kamala Harris on Monday (local time), furthering her shift away from the party she had represented four years ago. This came after Trump roped in the Indian-American leader to help sharpen his attacks ahead of the first presidential debate against Harris in September.

"I am proud to stand here before you today, whether you're a Democrat or a Republican or an Independent, if you love our country, as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom as we do, I invite you to join me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House to do the tough work of saving our country and serving the people," said Gabbard at the National Guard Association Conference in Detroit with the Republican candidate.

During the event, Gabbard shared her experience with Trump at Arlington Cemetery honouring casualties of the tragic Abbey Gate attack in Kabul three years prior. This was in regard to a suicide attack at Kabul's international airport that killed 13 US troops and scores of civilians during the United States' chaotic evacuation from the country.

Tulsi Gabbard vs Kamala Harris

At the Arlington Cemetery, Trump laid wreaths in honour of three of the slain service members — Sgt Nicole Gee, Staff Sgt Darin Hoover and Staff Sgt Ryan Knauss. "And I can tell you, as we were there, as he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, joining these Marines' loved ones, I felt the sorrow that he shared with them, in their loss," Gabbard said on Monday.

She also praised Trump for “having the courage to meet with adversaries, dictators, allies and partners alike in the pursuit of peace, seeing war as a last resort." She condemned the Democratic White House for the US now "facing multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before.”

Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party after her 2020 presidential run and has rebranded herself as a celebrity among Trump’s base of support, has long been friendly with Trump and was briefly considered to be his running mate. Her involvement in Trump's preparation comes from her experience with debating Harris during a 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate, where she managed to badly rattle the current Vice President in a memorable encounter.

Both Gabbard and Harris launched their unsuccessful presidential bids in 2020. The former's involvement in Trump's bid is expected to be beneficial for the Republican given that she has served as a former House member and has dealt a stinging blow to Harris against her role as a prosecutor that ultimately derailed the latter's presidential campaign.

Gabbard accused Harris of "putting over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana." She also accused the VP of having obstructed evidence that could have let an innocent man leave death row, doing so only when a court “forced her to.”

'Harris, Biden caused humiliation in Afghanistan'

Speaking alongside Gabbard in Detroit, Trump slammed Harris and US President Joe Biden for the "humiliation" caused in Afghanistan through the chaotic withdrawal in 2021 that helped the Taliban come back to power after 20 years. "Caused by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, the humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all around the world. And the fake news doesn't want to talk about it. They don't even talk about the three year anniversary, a terrible word to use, but that's what they're calling it, an anniversary," he said.

Monday marks three years since a suicide attack at Kabul's international airport. The bombing occurred on August 26, 2021, as US troops were trying to help Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban's takeover, which became one of the most embarrassing moments of US foreign policy under Biden.

Trump also mentioned how a Pennsylvania Air National Guard member aided Corey Comperatore, one of the supporters who died in Trump's attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania. "The Pennsylvania Guardsmen did not shy away, he did not run for cover, he ran toward the gunshots, took off his tie to use as a tourniquet and cradled Corey's head in his hands. And it was tough seeing. Corey died, as you know," he added.

(with inputs from agencies)

