US to impose Integrity Fee: What is it and how will it impact Indian students and tourists? According to reports, the new fee applies to almost all non-immigrant visa holders, including tourists, students, H-1B professionals, and exchange visitors. It is not applicable to those holding diplomatic visas.

New Delhi:

In a move that could significantly increase the cost of travel, study, and work for Indian nationals, the United States has introduced a new USD 250 "Visa Integrity Fee" applicable to nearly all non-immigrant visa categories.

The new levy came into effect on July 4, as part of the Omnibus Act, dubbed "Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill".

The Visa Integrity Fee is designed as a security deposit, and is refundable under specific conditions, primarily if visa holders depart the US within five days of their visa expiration without seeking an extension or change in status, reported the Economic Times, citing US-based immigration services firm Fragomen.

Who will have to pay the fee?

According to reports, the new fee applies to almost all non-immigrant visa holders, including tourists, students, H-1B professionals, and exchange visitors. It is not applicable to those holding diplomatic visas. The fee will also be subject to annual adjustments for inflation. Only diplomatic visa categories (A and G) are exempt from this fee.

How will this impact Indian travellers?

The cost of obtaining a US visa for Indian nationals is expected to rise by over 2.5 times, potentially making it more difficult for students, tourists, and professionals to afford travel.

The move is also expected to have a potential impact on technology companies that rely heavily on H-1B visa holders.

What is the updated fee structure?

The updated fee structure will include the current cost of a B-1/B-2 visa is Rs 15,878 (USD 185), and the newly introduced ‘Visa Integrity Fee’ adding an additional Rs 21,457 (USD 250).

The total cost along with other minor fees like the I-94 fee (USD 24) and ESTA fee (USD 13) will now come to approximately USD 445, or around Rs 38,173, rounded off to Rs 40,000, starting in 2026.