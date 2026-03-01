US strikes Iranian warship in Gulf of Oman, calls on Tehran to lay down arms

New Delhi:

The US military has announced that its forces struck an Iranian warship and called on Iranian forces to lay down their weapons. The update was shared by United States Central Command, which stated that an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was hit by US forces at a pier in Chah Bahar.

Warship reportedly sinking in Gulf of Oman

According to the statement, the vessel is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman. US Central Command did not provide additional operational details in the brief update but confirmed the strike and reiterated its call for Iranian forces to lay down their weapons.

World leaders call for peace amid escalating Iran crisis

World leaders have urged restraint and a return to diplomatic talks after military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran raised concerns that the violence could spread across the region. Tensions escalated sharply after Iran vowed devastating retaliation following the killing of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Explosion in Tehran as Israel claims targeted strikes

A massive explosion rocked Tehran on Sunday morning after the Israeli military said it was targeting the “heart” of the city. Israel had earlier stated that it had cleared a path to Tehran. The strikes marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Iran presses on with retaliation

Iran continued its retaliation campaign, with Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain reporting that they intercepted a barrage of missiles. Oman, which had acted as an intermediary between Tehran and Washington in recent nuclear discussions, said an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz came under attack.

Oman also reported that its port at Duqm — used by the US Navy as a logistical hub and capable of hosting aircraft carriers — was targeted in a drone strike.

