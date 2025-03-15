'China's longstanding acts of genocide': US slams Beijing over 'crimes committed against Uyghurs' The US has announced new visa restrictions for foreign officials responsible for forceful return of Uyghurs and other groups facing persecution in China.

US vs China over forced return of Uyghurs: In its latest move to counter Beijing’s ongoing efforts to pressure governments into deporting individuals, the United States has announced new visa restrictions for foreign officials involved in the forced return of Uyghurs and other vulnerable ethnic or religious groups to China.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the new visa policy would apply to both current and former officials who are found to be responsible for, or complicit in, such actions.

The visa restrictions, which will be implemented ‘immediately,’ will take initial measures against the Thai government involved in the forced return of 40 Uyghurs to China on February 27.

Rubio stressed that those who were sent back to China face the risk of enforced disappearances and torture, which has remained a longstanding concern regarding China's treatment of Uyghurs and other minority groups.

The top US official accused China of engaging in systematic persecution of Uyghurs as the US government urges governments worldwide to refrain from forcibly returning individuals to China under any circumstances.

Rubio said, “I am immediately implementing this policy by taking steps to impose visa restrictions on current and former officials from the Government of Thailand responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand on February 27.”

Rubio urged governments worldwide not to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China as he attacked Beijing over “longstanding acts of genocide and crimes against humanity committed against Uyghurs.”

The new visa restriction will expand the US government’s ability to restrict visas for foreign officials deemed responsible for these deportations.

Officials targeted under this policy will face visa restrictions under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a provision allowing the US State Department to deny entry to individuals linked to human rights abuses.

(With inputs from ANI)