Trump orders to clean Washington DC: 'Did not want PM Modi, world leaders to see tents, potholes' US President Donald Trump has ordered to clean up Washington DC, the American capital. In his remark, Trump said he did not want PM Modi and other world leaders to see tents, potholes in the capital.

US President Donald Trump said that he did not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders who visited him at the White House to see tents and graffiti near federal buildings in Washington, DC, and that's why he ordered the cleaning up of the American capital.

In his remarks at the Department of Justice, Trump said, "We're cleaning up our city. We're cleaning up this great capital, and we're not going to have crime, and we're not going to stand for crime, and we're going to take the graffiti down, and we're already taking the tents down, and we're working with the administration."

"When Prime Minister Modi of India, the President of France, and all of these people. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, they all came to see me over the last week and a half. And when they come in. I had the route run." Trump said.

He added, "I didn't want to have them see tents, graffiti, broken barriers, and potholes in the roads. And we had it looking beautiful."