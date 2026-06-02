US: Seven killed as suspected family dispute sparks shooting rampage in Iowa city

DES MOINES:

A devastating series of shootings linked to a domestic dispute has left seven people dead, including the gunman, in the US city of Muscatine, Iowa. Local authorities confirmed that the suspected attacker took his own life on Monday afternoon after being tracked down by law enforcement officers near the Mississippi River.

The tragedy unfolded across three distinct locations, including two homes and a local business.

Muscatine Police chief expresses anguish over ‘act of evil’

Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies expressed his profound grief during a press briefing, stating he was at a loss for words to describe the impact of such an "act of evil" on the close-knit community.

The violence first came to light just after midday when emergency services were called to a residential property. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the bodies of four individuals inside the house.

Assailant dies by self-inflicted injuries

The gunman, later identified by detectives as 52-year-old local resident Ryan Willis McFarland, had already fled the property before emergency crews arrived. Armed officers quickly located McFarland on a nearby river trail. According to Chief Kies, the suspect shot himself whilst officers were attempting to speak with him. Despite immediate first aid from police and paramedics, he died at the scene.

As the investigation deepened, detectives uncovered further casualties. Officers discovered two more men dead from gunshot wounds—one at a separate residence and another at a business close by.

Victims belonged to attacker’s family

A statement released by the Muscatine Police Department indicated that the killings are believed to have stemmed from a domestic row. Authorities noted that all six victims are understood to be members of the gunman's family.

While the names and ages of the deceased have not yet been made public, police confirmed that McFarland had a prior criminal record. Chief Kies assured residents that the danger has passed and there is no ongoing threat to the public, though a full investigation into the timeline of the killings remains underway.

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