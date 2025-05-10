US Secretary of State Rubio speaks to Pak Army chief Asim Munir amid India-Pakistan tensions US Secretary of State Rubio urged both parties to find ways to de-escalate and offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts."

Washington:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir on Friday, calling for de-escalation between India and Pakistan amid the ongoing standoff. This comes as tensions continue to rise along the Line of Control following repeated ceasefire violations and Pakistan's continued attempts to carry out drone attacks in border areas.

Rubio offered US assistance in starting "constructive talks" with India to avoid future conflicts. Rubio "continued to urge both parties to find ways to de-escalate," a statement issued by Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

According to the Department of State, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today. He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts."

This came as military action between India and Pakistan intensified following India's strike on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday. India's strike was a powerful retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Trump urges quick de-escalation

Earlier on Friday, the White House said that President Donald Trump wants to see the conflict between India and Pakistan de-escalate "as quickly as possible."

"The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible. He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office," Leavitt said.

“This is something that the Secretary of State and, of course, now our national security advisor as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in," Leavitt added.

She was responding to a question about the US efforts to mediate or have an impact on the conflict between India and Pakistan. She said Trump "has good relationships" with the leaders of both countries, and Rubio has been in "constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end."

Jaishankar spoke to Rubio

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate conversations with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stressing the importance of de-escalation and urging Pakistan to take concrete action to end all support for terrorist organizations.

During the call, Jaishankar firmly told Rubio that India would resolutely respond to any attempts by Pakistan to further escalate the situation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on Wednesday, targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which had cross-border links.

In response, Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks on Friday night, targeting 26 locations across India—from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. However, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that all attempts by the enemy to strike critical infrastructure, including airports and airbases, were successfully intercepted and neutralised.

Also Read:

Also Read: