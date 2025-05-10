Multiple Pakistani armed drones spotted flying over Amritsar, destroyed by Indian air defence units Early morning on Saturday Pakistan's hostile drones were engaged and destroyed by India's air defence units as Pakistan continued its drone strikes on our western borders.

New Delhi:

The Indian air defence units took down several Pakistani armed drones that were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. According to the X post of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, on Saturday at 5:00 am, the hostile drones were engaged and destroyed by our air defence units as Pakistan continued its drone strikes on western borders.

ADG PI- Indian Army's tweet

The post also had a video of the flying drones along with their dismantled photos on the Amritsar ground. 'Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units,' read the tweet. The post further read that Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable and the Indian Army will thwart enemy designs.

India shoots down 2 Pakistani fighter jets

After Pakistan continued to fire drones in Indian territory overnight, with the Indian air defence systems intercepting the majority of them in the air, India shot down two Pakistani fighter jets over the airspace near Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today. A search is underway to find the wreckage amid a high alert in Jammu and Kashmir. Along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is also often shelling and firing artillery, to which Indian forces are responding with similar vigour.

It is significant to note that in the latest development in Operation Sindoor, reportedly, Pakistan launched the Fatah-II missile towards Haryana's Sirsa. Sources added that these missiles were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the Indian defence system mid-air in Haryana's Sirsa.

