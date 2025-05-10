India intercepts Pakistan's Fatah-II ballistic missile in Sirsa: Know all about it India-Pakistan news: Notably, Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting several locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.

As the tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate, Pakistan launched Fateh-II missiles on the intervening night of May 9-10. However, these missiles were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the Indian defence system mid-air in Haryana's Sirsa.

Pakistan launched the ballistic missile while continuing its unprovoked attacks on multiple Indian cities throughout the night from Friday to Saturday.

India retaliated against Pakistan's overnight strikes. Pakistan also claimed that three Air Force bases – Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid Airbase in Chakwal, and Rafiqui Airbase in Shorkot. It is also being claimed that these airbases of Pakistan have been badly destroyed in this missile attack by India. Let's know why the Murid Airbase was important for Pakistan.

Know all about the Fateh-II missile

The Fatah-II is a hypersonic ballistic missile with a range of 400 kilometers. These guided artillery rocket systems are designed for precise strikes on high-value targets deep in enemy territory, such as military bases, communication facilities, and air defense systems. An advanced version of the Fatah-I, the Fatah-II is often compared to modern guided rockets such as the US HIMARS-launched GMLRS or China's PHL-series systems.

Pakistan asserts that it is an indigenously developed missile. However, the global community is well aware of the extent of truth behind this claim, as China played a significant role in helping Pakistan develop the Fateh-I missile.

It is designed to carry conventional warheads and strike targets at shorter ranges with enhanced accuracy. It is designed to strike military positions, radar installations, and logistics facilities.

