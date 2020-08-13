Close to 1 lakh children test positive for coronavirus after schools reopen in US

Image Source : AP 97,000 children test positive for coronavirus two weeks after US schools re-open.

At least 97,000 children tested positive for coronavirus in just two weeks after schools in the United States reopened amid the pandemic, stated American Academy of Pediatrics report. Meanwhile, nearly 100,000 children tested positive in the US in the last two weeks of July. Meanwhile, in the same month, at least 25 kids have died in the US due to COVID-19, contradicting the belief that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus.

As per the report, the country reported 5 million cases of coronavirus between July 16 to 30. Out of these COVID patients, 3,38,000 were children. During this period, as many as 1,62,000 fatalities were reported. Amidst coronavirus scare among kids, school administration and the authorities are trying hard to make in-person schooling possible with the minimal transmission of the deadly contagious virus.

Vanderbilt University's Dr. Tina Hartert told CBS that the increased COVID testing of children will help determine what role they play in transmission. Hartert is leading a government-funded study that saw DIY testing kits sent to some 2,000 families.

"The kits are shipped to the families, they are taught how to collect these samples, and then the samples are sent back by the families to a central repository," she said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage