US revokes Sheikh Hasina's visa after her ouster from Bangladesh following violent protests

Washington: In a dramatic step, the United States has revoked former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visa after she fled her country after a chaotic ouster amid violent protests, as per sources close to the US Department of State. Hasina left Bangladesh on Monday afternoon and is currently residing in India, from where she is expected to go to the UK.

Hasina’s travel plans have hit a roadblock due to certain “uncertainties” and she is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Hasina arrived in India’s Hindon airbase with her sister Sheikh Rehana yesterday evening, hours after stepping down as the prime minister following massive violent protests, and was shifted to an unspecified location that has been put under tight security, they added.

She was initially set to travel to London from New Delhi, but is now contemplating other options after the British government indicated that she may not get legal protection in the UK against any possible investigation, they said. Her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy told BBC that she will not make a political comeback as she is "deeply disappointed" by the uprising against her despite her efforts for the betterment of Bangladesh.

