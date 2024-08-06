Bangladesh Army undergoes major reshuffle after Sheikh Hasina’s exit from country | List of all changes

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bangladesh Army chief

Bangladesh crisis: A day after Bangladesh Army chief announced the formation of an interim government post-exit of Sheikh Hasina, the top ranks of the military have been reshuffled on Tuesday (August 6). Various top officers have been relieved from service and transferred. The massive reshuffle comes as Hasina flew to India, vacating her PM Palace on Monday afternoon, moments before the protesters barged into her official residence and looted her belongings.

List of all changes

One senior army officer sacked

7 senior army officers transferred

Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan dismissed from service (considered close to Sheikh Hasina)

Lt Gen Mohd Saiful Alam transferred to Foreign Ministry

Lt Gen Mohd Mujibur Rahman transferred as General OFficer Commanding

Army Training & Doctrine Command, Lt Gen Ahmed Tabrez Shams Chaudhary appointed Quarter Master General

Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim becomes Chief of General Staff

Lt Gen Mohd Shahinul Haq appointed as Commandant, NDC

Maj Gen A S N Rizwanur Rahman apointed as director general of NTMC

What had Bangladesh Army chief said?

In his first press conference after Hasina left the country,. Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman on Monday (August 5) confirmed that Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation as Prime Minister and an interim government will be formed to run the country.

"PM Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Interim Government to run the country. We will return peace to the country. We ask citizens to stop violence. We will investigate all killings that have happened over the past few weeks," says Bangladesh's army chief Waker-uz-Zaman.

He said that he met political leaders and told them army will take over responsibility for law and order. The Army chief urged the protesting students to stay calm and return home, ending conflict.

Bangladesh’s military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman announced plans to seek the president’s guidance on forming interim government. He promised that the military would stand down, and to launch an investigation into the deadly crackdowns that fueled outrage against the government, and asked citizens for time to restore peace.

"Representatives of main political parties were present in discussion with Army. Request students to stay calm and go back home," he said.

Zaman further said that he has asked both Army and police not to fire any shots.

Bangladesh crisis

The protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The government attempted to quell the violence with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage and calls for Hasina to step down.

At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

Hasina offered to talk with student leaders on Saturday, but a coordinator refused and announced a one-point demand for her resignation. Hasina repeated her pledges to investigate the deaths and punish those responsible for the violence. She said she was ready to sit down whenever the protesters want.

