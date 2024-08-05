Bangladesh: Protester steals Sheikh Hasina’s saree from PM Palace in Dhaka, poses with it in viral pic | Check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh is undergoing a massive political turmoil which ultimately led to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who also left the country and will now move to London via New Delhi. Thousands of protesters barged into the Prime Minister’s Palace in Dhaka and looted the place. Some of them lied on the bed, clicked selfies, vandalised places and took pleasure in the garden on the premises. Many were seen stealing food from the palace and eating it, the videos of which also surfaced on social media.

Amid all this, one of the protesters, a biological male, stole Hasina’s saree and clicked a selfie with it with a broad smile on his face. The picture of this went viral in a flash.

Mob vandalises Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue in Dhaka

In a dramatic escalation of unrest, hundreds of protesters stormed the official residence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction in the country's capital Dhaka. The protesters also vandalised the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a revered figure in Bangladesh and the father of Sheikh Hasina, and the nation's founding leader. A video has also surfaced showing protesters chiselling away at the statue's head with an axe. The unrest erupted shortly after Sheikh Hasina announced her resignation as Prime Minister and fled to neighbouring India, citing the deteriorating political situation in Bangladesh. Her abrupt departure has left the country in turmoil, with widespread protests and clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

How did this situation arise in Bangladesh?

The protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The government attempted to quell the violence with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage and calls for Hasina to step down.

At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

Hasina offered to talk with student leaders on Saturday, but a coordinator refused and announced a one-point demand for her resignation. Hasina repeated her pledges to investigate the deaths and punish those responsible for the violence. She said she was ready to sit down whenever the protesters want.