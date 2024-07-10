'India has ability to persuade Putin to end Ukraine war': US after PM Modi's visit to Russia

Follow us on Image Source : WHITE HOUSE US White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday (local time).

Washington: The United States on Tuesday (local time) called on India to support peace efforts in Ukraine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'successful' meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The White House called India a "strategic partner" whose long-standing relationship with Russia can persuade Putin to end the over two-year war in Ukraine.

"India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in full and frank dialogue, including their relationship with Russia and we've talked about this before. So we think it's critical that all countries, including India, support efforts to realize an enduring and just peace when it comes to Ukraine. It is important for all our allies to realise this and so we also believe India's long-standing relationship with Russia gives it the ability to urge President Putin, to end his brutal war, an unprovoked war in Ukraine," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a press briefing.

The White House official further said that it was up to Putin to end the war as he was the one who had started it. Meanwhile, the US State Department said it has been quite clear about its concerns regarding India's relationship with Russia and urged New Delhi to support peace efforts in Ukraine.

"We have been quite clear about our concerns about India's relationship with Russia. We have expressed those privately directly to the Indian government, and continue to do so. And that has not changed," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference soon after PM Modi left Russia.

"We urge India, we continue to urge India to support efforts to realise an enduring and just peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN charter based on upholding Ukraine's territorial integrity and its sovereignty. And that will continue to be what we will engage with India about," he added.

'Will continue to view India as strategic partner': US

Meanwhile, the US Defence Department said it will continue to view India as a strategic partner and have robust dialogue with the country. "India and Russia have had a relationship for a very long time. From a US perspective, India is a strategic partner with whom we continue to engage in full and frank dialogue to include their relationship with Russia," said Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder.

"But I do not think anybody will be surprised if (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin tries to represent this visit in a way that seeks to somehow show that he is not isolated from the rest of the world. And the fact of the matter is, President Putin's war of choice has isolated Russia from the rest of the world and it has come at great cost," he said responding to questions on PM Modi's Russia visit.

He further noted that PM Modi recently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 Summit and offered India's support to support a peaceful solution to the war. "I think that we trust that India will support efforts to realise an enduring and just peace for Ukraine and will convey to Mr Putin the importance of adhering to the UN charter and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ryder further commented.

What did PM Modi tell Putin?

In his meeting with the Russian President in Moscow on Tuesday, PM Modi told Putin, "There is no solution on the battlefield to the conflict and that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward". During the bilateral meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised India is ready to cooperate in order to restore peace. According to PM Modi, his "friend" Putin also had the same sentiment when he had a separate dialogue with the President during dinner.

"For the restoration of peace, India is ready to cooperate in all ways...I assure you and the world community that India is in favour of peace. Listening to my friend Putin talk about peace yesterday, gives me hope. I would like to say to my media friends - Possible," he said. The Prime Minister also said he death of innocent children in war, conflict or a terrorist attack was "very painful".

Meanwhile, Putin said their two countries enjoyed a special strategic partnership and thanked him for his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war. Earlier in 2022, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, PM Modi had said, "This is not an era of war". At that time, PM Modi's remarks were widely praised.

(with inputs from agencies)

