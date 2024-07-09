Tuesday, July 09, 2024
     
'I thank you PM Modi for...': Putin as India calls for peace in Ukraine during bilateral meeting in Moscow

During the bilateral meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised India is ready to cooperate in order to restore peace. According to PM Modi, his "friend" Putin also had the same sentiment when he had a separate dialogue with the President during dinner.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Moscow Published on: July 09, 2024 18:22 IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow
Image Source : AP Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the death of innocent children was "very painful". The critical remarks from PM Modi came a day after a lethal strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv. The Prime Minister stressed that India is ready to cooperate in order to restore peace. The Indian leader made the televised remarks at a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin. Meanwhile, in a reply, Putin said their two countries enjoyed a special strategic partnership and thanked him for his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war.

He welcomed Modi to the Kremlin for talks on deepening the bilateral relationship, a day after the United States said it had raised concerns with India about its ties with Moscow. "Our relations have the character of a particularly privileged strategic partnership," Putin said. During the bilateral meeting, PM Modi told Putin that the death of innocent children in war, conflict or a terrorist attack was "very painful". He also said that a solution to the war in Ukraine "cannot be found on the battlefield ... we have to find peace through talks".

"I thank you for the attention you are paying to the most acute problems including trying to find ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, above all by peaceful means, of course."

India has become an increasingly important partner for sanctions-hit Russia as it shifts its trade away from the West and seeks to demonstrate that Western attempts to isolate it have failed. India has refrained from criticising Russia over the war and has increased its purchases of cheap Russian oil to record levels while urging Ukraine and Russia to resolve their conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agency)

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

